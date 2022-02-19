$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,602,000 after buying an additional 284,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,741,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,704,000 after acquiring an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,059,000 after purchasing an additional 397,234 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

