Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.860-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Globant also updated its FY22 guidance to at least $4.86 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOB. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $324.10.

NYSE GLOB traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $259.45. The company had a trading volume of 417,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.17. Globant has a 12 month low of $191.92 and a 12 month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Globant by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $2,334,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

