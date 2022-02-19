SPINDLE Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,379.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $546,011.23 and $5,379.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,066.36 or 0.99900521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00066139 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.62 or 0.00255880 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00146990 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.94 or 0.00304040 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004921 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001395 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001409 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

