Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCYC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BCYC traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.26. 145,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,634. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of -0.01.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

