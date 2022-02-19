Genesis Shards (GS) Price Tops $0.0665

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $800,230.21 and $22,502.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00044271 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.04 or 0.06849415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,045.56 or 0.99848661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00049734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00051677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars.

