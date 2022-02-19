Martkist (MARTK) Achieves Market Cap of $22,858.30

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Martkist has traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Martkist coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Martkist has a total market cap of $22,858.30 and $1,492.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010141 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 52.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000113 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Martkist Coin Profile

MARTK is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 16,952,470 coins. Martkist’s official website is www.martkist.org . The official message board for Martkist is medium.com/@martkist . Martkist’s official Twitter account is @martkist and its Facebook page is accessible here

Martkist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Martkist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Martkist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Martkist using one of the exchanges listed above.

