Deri Protocol Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.59 million and approximately $235,461.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00044271 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.04 or 0.06849415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,045.56 or 0.99848661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00049734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00051677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 461,732,436 coins and its circulating supply is 145,336,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

