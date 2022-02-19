Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.460-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.19 million.

NASDAQ UEIC traded down $6.21 on Friday, hitting $29.90. 166,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $42.63. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $391.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.57. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UEIC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Universal Electronics by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 986.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

