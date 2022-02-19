Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.19 million.

UEIC stock traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. 166,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,583. The company has a market capitalization of $391.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.57. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $2,116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 540,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 50,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 92.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 45,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Universal Electronics by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 30,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

