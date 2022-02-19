Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.19 million.
UEIC stock traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. 166,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,583. The company has a market capitalization of $391.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63.
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.57. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $2,116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 540,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 50,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 92.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 45,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Universal Electronics by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 30,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
