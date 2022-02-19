Short Interest in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Grows By 27.0%

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the January 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.72. 1,006,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,078. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.07. Crown has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $124.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.85%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.