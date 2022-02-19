Nash Exchange 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $471,833.00 (NEX)

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, Nash Exchange has traded flat against the US dollar. One Nash Exchange coin can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on major exchanges. Nash Exchange has a total market capitalization of $72.56 million and approximately $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044486 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.41 or 0.06868672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,101.07 or 0.99963625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00050134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00051909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003239 BTC.

About Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash Exchange’s official website is nash.io . Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial . Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

