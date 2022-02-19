Zacks: Analysts Expect Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.19. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sterling Check.

STER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of STER traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 229,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,794. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,209,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,656,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,167,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,413,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

