Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,009 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,607 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after purchasing an additional 381,189 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.70 and a 200 day moving average of $141.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

