Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce sales of $40.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.73 million to $40.40 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $37.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $164.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.78 million to $166.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $182.53 million, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $185.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Heritage Commerce stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. 105,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,146. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $111,616.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,630.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 39,401 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 78.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 482,488 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

