Zacks: Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $5.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.89. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $62.93 and a 1-year high of $84.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

