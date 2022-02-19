Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) will announce sales of $183.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.60 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full-year sales of $713.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $718.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $770.57 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $774.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sovos Brands.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,729,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOVO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. 188,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,369. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

