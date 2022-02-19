Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.81 Million

Brokerages predict that Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) will report $34.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.50 million and the lowest is $33.60 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full-year sales of $103.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $104.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $177.68 million, with estimates ranging from $160.65 million to $188.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Blockchain.
ARBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
ARBK traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 167,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,137. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $21.00.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
