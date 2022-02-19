Refereum Price Reaches $0.0091 on Top Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a market cap of $45.54 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00038326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00106457 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RFRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.