Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the lowest is $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.66. 822,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,724. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,720,240,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,161,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.