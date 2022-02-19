Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ameren also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Ameren stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,199. Ameren has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

