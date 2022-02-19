Brokerages Set Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target at $21.71

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

A number of research firms have commented on RSKD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of RSKD stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,068,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,305. Riskified has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $142,253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $19,933,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

