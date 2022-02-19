Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.79.

TALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $45,364.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock valued at $63,581,038. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TALO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 714,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,929. The company has a market capitalization of $995.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.99. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

