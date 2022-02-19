Brokerages Set Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Price Target at $7.50

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conduent in the second quarter valued at $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conduent in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Conduent stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,929,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,109. Conduent has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

