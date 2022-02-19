Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 4,031 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 86.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,322 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $160.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.77. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.79%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

