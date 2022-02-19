Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,344 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,505,000 after acquiring an additional 133,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,182,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,261,000 after acquiring an additional 207,116 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR opened at $135.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.