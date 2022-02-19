DDKoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,530.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $305,014.41 and approximately $21,530.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DDKoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00127156 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009156 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005720 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004214 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000816 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002195 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

