Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the January 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CCVI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,863. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VI alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 51.1% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,968,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after buying an additional 1,004,495 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,372,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,761,000. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 356,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 64,504 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 286,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 31,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.