Short Interest in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Declines By 15.7%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,700 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 472,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 274,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,543,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,056,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 16.9% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,332,000 after acquiring an additional 355,866 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,963,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,990,000 after acquiring an additional 163,960 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at $29,536,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 119.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 445,307 shares during the period. 5.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Bancolombia stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 227,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,496. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.24. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.0661 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.81%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.