Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives $44.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

SCVL traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 156,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,641. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $867.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $356.34 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 593.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 65,829 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

