Brokerages Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.32 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post sales of $6.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.57 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $5.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $27.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.35 billion to $28.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $28.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.72 billion to $29.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

AN stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.83. 1,443,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,346. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $74.23 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $16,230,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in AutoNation by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

