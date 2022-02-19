Moonriver (MOVR) Price Tops $83.64 on Major Exchanges

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for about $83.64 or 0.00208436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $265.16 million and $16.26 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.60 or 0.06852021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,014.58 or 0.99716675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00050287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00052012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,266,947 coins and its circulating supply is 3,170,194 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.