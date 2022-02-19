Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HASI traded up $4.33 on Friday, hitting $44.14. 1,546,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,514. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

HASI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

