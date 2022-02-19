Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 1,117 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 147.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 362,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,389,000 after acquiring an additional 49,397 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 52.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 45.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 20,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT opened at $386.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.43 and its 200-day moving average is $356.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $398.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

