US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.400-$3.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.US Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.800-$2.100 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Shares of USFD traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.43. 2,451,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. US Foods has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.22, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

