Short Interest in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rises By 27.1%

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

AEG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 66,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 91,434 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEG traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.41. 3,221,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,893,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

