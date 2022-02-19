Short Interest in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Decreases By 15.4%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 317,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

MASI stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.34. 1,650,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,308. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.57. Masimo has a 1-year low of $133.94 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MASI. UBS Group cut their target price on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.60.

In related news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,516 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 27.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,297.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,914 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

