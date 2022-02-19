Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 852,900 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,647,000. Intel Corp purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,739,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. decreased their price target on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Kaltura from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaltura presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

NASDAQ:KLTR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,270. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kaltura has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

