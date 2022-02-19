Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 206 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $270.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.90 and a 200 day moving average of $271.50. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

