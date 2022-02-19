Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.27.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Tilray stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,586,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,001,262. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.39. Tilray has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,489,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,523,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tilray by 581.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after buying an additional 3,447,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 230.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Tilray by 8.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,201,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 97,591 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

