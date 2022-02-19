Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,973 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 32.5% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 62,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.07.

Shares of HON opened at $182.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.39 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.80.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.