Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Receives $52.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock remained flat at $$32.46 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

