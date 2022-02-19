Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Raised by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock opened at $111.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.98 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

