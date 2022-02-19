TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.9% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $421.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $422.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

