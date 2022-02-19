SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,814 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 378.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 980,012 shares of company stock valued at $309,415,310. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $236.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.43. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $591.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.43.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

