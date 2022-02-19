Analysts Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95. QUALCOMM reported earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $11.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $13.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,397 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,260. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,359 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after acquiring an additional 265,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $167.64. 9,591,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,782,686. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.82. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.