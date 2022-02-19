SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $837,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,480,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in PayPal by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PayPal by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,628,000 after purchasing an additional 809,608 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $103.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.03 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and sold 26,559 shares valued at $4,722,582. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

