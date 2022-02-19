Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $96,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

NYSE FRC opened at $168.59 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $162.10 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

