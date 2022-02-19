Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,317,000 after buying an additional 64,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,258,000 after buying an additional 217,455 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 503,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,709,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $179.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

