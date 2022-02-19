Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.400-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Consolidated Edison also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.45.

NYSE ED traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $84.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,879,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average is $78.94. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.33%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,291,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,210,000 after purchasing an additional 81,839 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 652,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 336,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,606,000 after acquiring an additional 65,112 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $2,440,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

