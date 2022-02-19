GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

GNNDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Shares of GNNDY stock traded down $9.62 on Monday, hitting $153.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.16 and its 200-day moving average is $197.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $151.36 and a 52-week high of $286.11.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.